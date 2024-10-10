Catholic World News

Brazilian government official, Pope discuss health care, climate change

October 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Agência Gov (Portuguese)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Nísia Trindade, Brazil’s minister of health, in an October 9 audience.

“Pope Francis is following with great interest everything we are doing in Brazil with the work led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” Trinidade said after the meeting. “In addition to discussing major health challenges, such as comprehensive care for the population, we also discussed a topic of great interest to the Pope, which is the impact of climate change on health.”

Trinidade also met with Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life. According to a Brazilian government statement, the parties discussed artificial intelligence, as well as legislation to assist the elderly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!