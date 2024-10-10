Catholic World News

Dean of Roman Rota to resolve Marian shrine dispute between bishop, Opus Dei

October 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Exaudi

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, CORC, dean of Roman Rota, as pontifical commissioner to resolve a dispute between Opus Dei and a Spanish bishop over the Marian shrine of Torreciudad, consecrated in 1975.

In a recent article, The Pillar examined the nature of the dispute between Opus Dei, which has run the shrine since its inception, and Bishop Ángel Pérez Pueyo, HSOD, the bishop of Barbastro-Monzón since 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!