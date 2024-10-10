Catholic World News

At UN, Vatican diplomat calls for respect for motherhood; rues prostitution, pornography, surrogacy

October 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement read at a UN committee meeting on the advancement of women, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia warned against “normalizing pornography and legalizing prostitution,” adding that “proposals to move in this direction” are “disturbing and regressive.”

In his October 9 statement, the apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations lamented domestic violence and human trafficking and said that “education must be made available to women and girls on an equal basis with men and boys.”

He added:

The advancement of women cannot be fully achieved without respecting women’s unique capacities, including motherhood. This requires a renewed commitment to reducing maternal mortality, where progress has stalled for the past decade ... Far more resources are devoted instead to preventing pregnancy and applying Malthusian theories aimed at reducing global population ...



Furthermore, it is alarming to note that surrogacy, which is another form of exploitation of women, has become more prevalent in recent years, buoyed by technology and wealth. Surrogacy is an unacceptable commercialization of women’s unique capacity for motherhood ... While a number of States already prohibit this practice, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for it to be banned on a universal level.

