Catholic World News

Rare public conflict at Vatican over laicization of Argentine priest [UPDATED]

October 09, 2024

In a highly unusual ruling, the Vatican in September rescinded the laicization of an Argentine priest who had been found guilty of sexual abuse of minors.

But on October 7, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) announced that the September statement was void, and the priest’s laicization remains in effect.

The rare public dispute between Vatican offices puts the DDF in conflict with the Secretariat of State. Archbishop John Joseph Kennedy, the secretary of the DDF, issued a reminder that his office is responsible for disciplinary cases involving priests accused of abuse, and the Secretariat of State is not involved in that process.

The DDF—and in particular the disciplinary section headed by Archbishop Kennedy—has sole authority for the handling of sex-abuse cases. But as sostituto—in effect the Pope’s chief of staff—Archbishop Pena Parra wields enormous influence. So when the Argentine diocese of Rio Cuarto received a message from the Secretariat of State rescinding the laicization, authorities there evidently assumed that it was authoritative.

A tribunal in Cordoba, Argentina, had recommended that Father Ariel Principi be expelled from the priesthood; the penalty was confirmed by another tribunal in Buenos Aires. But Archbishop Peña Parra—citing the results of information gained in an “extraordinary procedure,” without further explanation—had ruled that Father Principi would remain a priest, albeit with severely restricted ministry. Argentine officials may have concluded that the “extraordinary procedure” entailed the personal intervention of Pope Francis, who alone would have authority to overrule the DDF. The Pope has, in the past, taken action to ease disciplinary penalties on accused abusers.

The statement from Archbishop Pena Parra said that Father Principi would not be allowed to have contact with minors, work with the charismatic renewal, or exercise ordinary pastoral ministry; he would only be allowed to celebrate Mass privately.

Archbishop Kennedy, countermanding that statement, said that “Mr. Principi” had been removed from the priesthood. He said that no appeal of that sentence was under consideration.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!