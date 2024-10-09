Catholic World News

Vatican calls attention to efforts by Pius XII to save Jews

October 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On the 66th anniversary of the death of Pope Pius XII, Vatican News features a report on that Pontiff’s work to save Jews from the Holocaust.

“About 80% of the Jews in Rome survived the Holocaust due to the Pope’s efforts—more than anywhere else under Nazi occupation,” the Vatican News story begins. The German historian Michael Hesemann says Pius XII “did more to save Jews and to stop the killings than any politician or religious leader of his time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!