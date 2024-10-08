Pope finds paganism in ‘the air we breathe’
October 08, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: In a September 28 meeting with his fellow Jesuits in Belgium, Pope Francis compared secularism with paganism.
“We do not need a statue of a pagan god to talk about paganism,” the Pope said; “the very environment, the air we breathe is a gaseous pagan god!”
The Pontiff advised Jesuits to find ways to dialogue with pagans, as the best form of evangelization. He said: “For goodness sake, never confuse evangelization with proselytizing!”
The Pope’s remarks, recorded during his visit to Belgium, were published in La Civilta Cattolica. In response to other questions, Pope Francis said:
- —that he himself had introduced a cause for the beatification of the late King Baudouin of Belgium;
- —that the Eastern Catholic churches have preserved the tradition of synodality, which was lost in the Latin Church. “And now we have come to the Synod on synodality, where things will be clarified precisely by the synodal method.”
