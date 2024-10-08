Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat highlights importance of family life.

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on social development, a leading Vatican diplomat delivered a brief but wide-ranging address in which he discussed the “throwaway culture,” poverty, education, and family life.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “the family plays a vital role in caring for the young, the old, and those in need, and in some parts of the world, it is the only source of social protection.”

“Children raised in a stable and supportive family environment tend to enjoy better health, as well as educational, and economic outcomes,” he added. “Parents are the primary educators of their children, and the family is the privileged school for learning generosity, sharing, and responsibility.”

