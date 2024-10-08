Catholic World News

Imperfect peace is preferable to just war, Vatican spokesman says

October 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Highlighting the Pope’s efforts on behalf of peace, including the day of prayer and fasting for peace (October 7), a leading Vatican spokesman said that the most imperfect peace is preferable to the most just war.

“Throughout these months, the Bishop of Rome has continued to cry out, unheeded, calling for a ceasefire and paths to peace,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, wrote on October 7.

He added:

Today, this cry becomes even more collective and is directed to Heaven, in the hope that the Lord of history will open the hearts of the leaders of nations, leading to “honest negotiations” and “honorable compromises” to end the madness of war. Because even the most imperfect and fragile peace is preferable to the horrors of war, even that which is considered the most “just.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!