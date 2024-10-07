Catholic World News

Hindu extremist angers Christians in Goa

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic leaders in the Indian state of Goa have called for calm after a Hindu extremist prompted outrage by suggesting a DNA test on the relics of St. Francis Xavier.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, whose organization has been expelled from the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP party, made the provocative suggestion as part of a campaign to replace St. Francis Xavier as Goa’s patron with Parshuram, a warrior of Hindu myth.

