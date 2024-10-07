Catholic World News

On 1st anniversary of Israel-Hamas war, Pope renews call for release of hostages, ceasefire

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his October 6 Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for the release of Israeli hostages and for a ceasefire in the Israel–Hamas war.

“Tomorrow marks one year since the terror attack on the population in Israel, to whom I once again express my closeness,” the Pope said. “Let us not forget that there are still many hostages in Gaza. I ask for them to be released immediately.”

He continued:

Since that day, the Middle East has been plunged into a condition marked by increasing suffering, with destructive military actions continuing to strike the Palestinian people. This people is suffering very much in Gaza and in other territories. Most of them are innocent civilians, all of them are people who must receive all necessary humanitarian aid.

“I call for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon,” the Pope added. “Let us pray for the Lebanese, especially for those who live in the south, who are forced to leave their villages.”

The Pontiff also appealed to the international community to “work to end the spiral of revenge and prevent further attacks, like the one recently carried out by Iran, that could make that region fall into an even greater war. All nations have the right to exist in peace and security, and their territories must not be attacked or invaded, their sovereignty must be respected through and guaranteed by dialogue and peace, not by hatred and war.”

The Pope concluded with a call to prayer and fasting:

In this situation, prayer is more necessary than ever. This afternoon, we will all go to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to invoke the intercession of the Mother of God. Tomorrow will be a day of prayer and fasting for world peace. Let us unite with the power of good against the diabolical plots of war.

