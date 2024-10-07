Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address emphasizes permanence of marriage, openness to life

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 10:2-16), Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that Christ destined marriage “to last not ‘as long as everything goes well’ but forever.”

“Of course, this is not easy, this requires fidelity, even in difficulties, it requires respect, honesty, simplicity,” the Pope said on October 6, during his Angelus address. “It requires being open to confrontation, sometimes even to discussion, when it is necessary, but also to be always ready to forgive and to be reconciled to the other.”

The Pope added:

Let us not forget, also, that for spouses it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to the gift of children, that are the most beautiful fruit of love, the greatest blessing from God, a source of joy and hope for every home and all of society. Have children! Yesterday, I received a great consolation. It was the day of the Gendarmerie Corps, and a gendarme came with his eight children! It was beautiful to see him. Please, be open to life, to what God may send you.

“May the Virgin Mary help Christian spouses,” the Pope concluded. “Let us turn to her in spiritual union with the faithful gathered at the Shrine of Pompeii for the traditional Supplication to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.”

