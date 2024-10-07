Catholic World News

Papal video: young people who are not creative are ‘dead’

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to youth of the Archdiocese of Madrid, Pope Francis encouraged young people to speak with their grandparents and said, “Hold on to the roots, but with creativity.”

“Do not forget that a young person who does not create movement, a young person who is still, is a dead old man,” the Pope warned the youth toward the beginning of the video, released on October 5. Later, he again warned them, “A young person who is not creative has no life. He is a living dead person.”

