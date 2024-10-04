Catholic World News

Pope launches reorganization of Rome diocese

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced a major reorganization of the Rome diocese, designed “to better integrate the suburbs and the historic center.”

In a document entitled “The True Beauty,” released on October 3, the Pope explained the plan for changing the boundaries of the “prefectures” within the diocese, apportioning the churches in the center of the city among the suburban sectors. He explained that with the city’s Catholic population increasingly living on the outskirts of the city, the central parishes were “increasingly isolated.”

The hundreds of churches around the center of Rome—many of them rarely open—represent “a heritage with high potential that has long been lying dormant,” the papal document observes. By linking these churches with active parishes outside the center, he hopes that each church will be used for parish activities, rather than seen as “a museum to be visited.”

