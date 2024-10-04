Catholic World News

Belgian premier rips Pope’s ‘unacceptable’ stand on abortion

October 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on VRT

CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said that it was “absolutely unacceptable” for Pope Francis to condemn abortion while visiting his country. Pope Francis had said that abortion is murder.

De Croo summoned the papal nuncio to express his displeasure with the Pope’s statement. Addressing parliament, he said: “A foreign head of state making such a statement about the democratic decision-making process in our country is absolutely unacceptable.”

De Croo said that “the time when the church dictated the law in our country is long behind us.” He went on to repeat his criticism of the Church for its handling of the sex-abuse scandal, saying: “If there should be outrage about anything, it is towards those who, for example, allowed sexual harassment to take place, or towards those who failed to act when action should have been taken.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!