Catholic World News

Pontifical academy announces ‘theological cenacles’

October 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Antonio Staglianò, the president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology since 2022, has announced the formation of “theological cenacles” in order to “promote, in dynamic-practical forms,” the “out-bound wisdom theology” for which Pope Francis has called.

These cenacles will be places “where faith is conceived to be lived in the solidarity of love that distinguishes the Christian experience in today’s world,” he wrote in an article for the Vatican newspaper. “Direct involvement in corporal and spiritual works of mercy,” such as visiting prisoners, “will prevent the ‘theological cenacles’ from turning into ‘salons for intellectuals.’”

Bishop Staglianò added:

Thinking about faith, in theological cenacles, will help the common path of “rethinking thought,” because the Christian faith does not tolerate rationalism and intellectualism, although it is nourished by a high exercise of critical reason (including philosophical and scientific), nor empiricism and pragmatism, although it is anchored to the principle of incarnation: instead, it marries the idea of ​​wisdom that is most congenial to it, that is, a thought that brings together “science and virtue,” “knowledge and ethics,” “learning and moral action,” “truth and charity,” in a solid circle.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!