Catholic World News

Courageous dialogue needed to overcome hatred, war, Pope writes in book foreword

October 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a foreword to a new book by Andrea Riccardi, Pope Francis said that each religious leader “is called to be an artisan of peace, uniting and not dividing, extinguishing hatred and not preserving it, opening paths for dialogue and not erecting new walls!”

Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the Vatican recognized it as an international lay association in 1986. Since 1987, the Community has continued the tradition of interreligious dialogue for peace begun by Pope St. John Paul II at Assisi in 1986.

Riccardi’s new book, Le parole della pace: 1987-2023 [Words of Peace: 1987-2023], compiles Riccardi’s speeches at these annual gatherings.

“There is a need for open, frank, and constant dialogue” among religious leaders, the Pope added in his foreword. “In the path undertaken in the Spirit of Assisi, with the impetus of the Community of Sant’Egidio, prayer has always been a central dimension. We indeed believe in the humble and gentle strength of prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!