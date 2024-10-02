Catholic World News

States should not restrict youths seeking to alter gender, federal official argues

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Rachel Levine, the Biden administration’s assistant secretary for health, said that state governments should not be involved in “political interference” with the desires of young people to undergo sex-change procedures.

Levine—himself a transexual (earlier known as Richard), denounced “laws and policies that force adolescents to travel to other states to get the reproductive and gender-affirming health care they need.” He said: “I have no time for intolerance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

