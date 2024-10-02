Catholic World News

Pope calls for fasting, prayer on October 7

October 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a call for a special day of fasting and prayer on October 7, urging the faithful to unite in prayer for peace.

The Pope made his appeal on October 2 as concluded his homily at the Mass opening the Synod on Synodality. [See today’s separate CWN headline.] He said that he would recite the Rosary “to invoke the intercession of Mary Most Holy for the gift of peace,” on the previous day—Sunday, October 6—at the basilica of St. Mary Major, and asked Synod participants to join him in that prayer.

October 7 is also the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which is also celebrated as the feast of Our Lady of Victory, in memory of the miraculous defeat of an aggressive Islamic force at the battle of Lepanto on that date in 1571.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!