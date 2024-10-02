Catholic World News

In lengthy speech at UN, Cardinal Parolin outlines Holy See’s assessment of world affairs

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging and lengthy address at the United Nations, the Vatican’s Secretary of State offered an overview of the Holy See’s assessment of world affairs.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Holy See’s presence as an Observer at the United Nations,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “Over the course of its uninterrupted tenure, the Holy See has advanced a set of core principles, including the respect for the inherent God-given human dignity of all individuals, the equal sovereignty of states, the pursuit of peace and disarmament, and the care of our common home.”

Cardinal Parolin touched on many topics, including international conflicts, military expenditures, the protection of the human being from conception to natural death, surrogacy, the dignity of migrants and prisoners, human trafficking, technological advances, humanitarian crises, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, ideological colonization, gender theory, and democracy.

“The moral value of democracy is not an inherent attribute; rather, it is contingent upon conformity to the moral law, to which it, like all other forms of human behavior, must be subject,” he said. “In other words, the morality of democracy is contingent upon the morality of the ends it pursues and the means it employs.”

