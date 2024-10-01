Catholic World News

Church workers donate heavily to Democratic candidates, study finds

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A study by the Lepanto Institute has found that employees at Catholic charitable organizations make their political contributions primarily to Democratic candidates and causes.

The study of campaign contributions from 2018 through February of this year showed that 83% went to Democratic candidates or political-action committees, only 16% to Republican causes. The study covered employees of Catholic Charities, Covenant House, St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Relief Services, the Knights of Columbus, Cross Catholic Outreach and Jesuit Refugee Service.

Only the Knights of Columbus broke the overall pattern, the Lepanto study reported; 90% of contributions from KofC employees went to Republicans. At the other extreme, employees of Catholic Relief Services sent 99% of their political contributions to Democrats, while Jesuit Refugee Service workers sent 100%.

