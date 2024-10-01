Catholic World News

Australian bishop pleads not guilty to multiple criminal charges

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders, who resigned in 2021 from the Diocese of Broome, has entered not-guilty pleas to 28 criminal charges involving sexual abuse.

Bishop Saunders was arrested on February 21, after a long investigation that was given new life when Australian civil authorities received the results of the Vatican’s inquiry into abuse complaints. The Vatican had concluded that the prelate “likely sexually assaulted four youths while potentially grooming another 67.”

In violation of a Vatican directive, Bishop Saunders has continued to live in the Broome diocese and associate himself with Catholic institutions, until his home was raided by police early this year.

