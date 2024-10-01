Catholic World News

Chinese officials removing crosses from churches

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government is systematically working to “forcibly eradicate religious elements” in the country, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom states in a new report.

The “sinicization” campaign of the Chinese Communist party is designed to make religious groups subject to the party’s agenda and the “Marxist vision for religion,” the report says.

Toward that end, officials are removing crosses, icons, and other religious images from churches, and replacing them with photos of President Xi Jinping. The churches are also being required to display Communist party slogans.

