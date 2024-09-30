Catholic World News

Traditionalist FSSP announces apostolic visitation

September 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on FSSP

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has launched an apostolic visitation of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), the traditionalist group has disclosed.

In an obvious attempt to ease fears of a further Vatican crackdown on traditionalists, the FSSP announcement said that the Dicastery for Religious had made it clear that “this visit does not originate in any problems of the Fraternity, but is intended to enable the Dicastery to know who we are, how we are doing and how we live, so as to provide us with any help we may need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!