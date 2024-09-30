Catholic World News

Pope renews call for ceasefire in Middle East

September 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: After presiding at Mass in Brussels on the final day of his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis issued a call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza, Palestine, and Israel.

“Hostages must be released, and humanitarian aid must be allowed,” the Pope said. He deplored the dangerous escalation of violence in Lebanon. In a reference to that country’s history of inter-religious harmony, he said that “Lebanon is a message, but at this moment it is a message that is being torn apart.”

The Pope also called attention to the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, and exhorted the people of Europe to “consider the phenomenon of migration as an opportunity to grow together in fraternity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!