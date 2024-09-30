Catholic World News

Two new archbishops for DDF

September 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), presided on September 27 at the episcopal consecration of two new archbishops who serve in that dicastery.

Archbishop John Joseph Kennedy is now the secretary of the disciplinary section of the DDF; Archbishop Philippe Curbelié is undersecretary of the dicastery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!