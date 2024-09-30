Belgian Catholic university denounces Pontiff
September 30, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic University of Louvain issued a statement of “incomprehension and disapproval of the position expressed by Pope Francis regarding the role of women in the church and society,” after the Pope’s visit to the university.
The formal statement from the university, demanding a “paradigm change” in Church teaching, followed another challenge to the Pontiff by students at Louvian. During the visit, the Pope sat quietly through the reading of of a letter from students criticizing the encyclical Laudato Si’ for failing to endorse the ordination of women. “Women have been made invisible,” the students complained.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 11:36 AM ET USA
Francis is the one who insisted on "new research" about "women's ordination." It's hard for me to decide if the denouncement of Francis from Louvain is genuine, or just another part of a ploy to provide him with an excuse to push the Church further away from the Sacred Tradition. The entire "synodality" seems to be formed around pushing specific leftist political agendas while creating the impression of "listening to everybody."