Lebanese Patriarch says death of Hezbollah leader as ‘wound in the hearts of Lebanese’

September 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has opened a wound in the hearts of the Lebanese,” said Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Ria on the death of the Hezbollah leader.

In his homily during Sunday Mass on September 29, the Lebanese prelate spoke of “the martyrdom chosen by believers of all Lebanese components who have united in it and left us an invitation to loyalty and fidelity to their sacrifice for a homeland they loved, even if they had different ideas about how to manage it and how to conduct politics.”

The Maronite Patriarch also said that Lebanon’s political leaders should unite to elect a new president. The country has been without a president for nearly two years, due to a political impasse caused by partisan strife.

