Catholic World News

Synod of Bishops seen as ‘audience of spectators’

September 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed column appearing in the Wall Street Journal, Father Gerald Murray writes that the Synod on Synodality has been stripped of its power by a series of papal decisions leaving key issues in the hands of separate “expert” panels.

When the Synod meets in October, Father Murray remarks, they will approve a final document, but it “won’t be the synod’s final word.” He concludes that “the Synod of Bishops is a shell of its former self.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!