‘Tired’ Pontiff skips greetings with reporters on plane trip

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On his flight to Luxembourg on September 26, Pope Francis made a brief appearance in the rear section of the plane to greet journalists, but did not speak to reporters individually, as he has on previous trips.

“I don’t feel up to the trip,” the Pope said—indicating by gestures that by “the trip” he meant the walk up and down the aisle of the plane.

Pope Francis had cancelled appointments on Monday, to rest and recover from what the Vatican called “flu-like symptoms,” in preparation for the start of his trip on Thursday.

