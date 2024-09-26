Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin calls for ‘urgent action’ to counter sea level rise, aid small island nations

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, took part in a high-level UN meeting on September 25 devoted to “addressing the threats posed by sea level rise.”

The prelate said that it is “incumbent upon the international community to take urgent action on a scale commensurate with this threat. The challenge posed by sea level rise requires both timely and effective climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies. However, the reality is that many of those States most at risk lack the resources to implement such measures.”

He added:

It is the duty of all States, especially the wealthier ones, to act with urgency and in a spirit of solidarity, compassion, and justice to support these States, especially Small Island Developing States, through financial and technical assistance. Such assistance will enable them to adapt to the adverse effects of sea level rise, to build resilience and to respond to loss and damage.

