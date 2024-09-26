Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch declares day of penance on war’s 1st anniversary

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has declared a day of prayer, fasting, and penance on October 7, the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war and the memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary.

“We can only call once again on those in authority and those who bear the grave responsibility of making decisions in this context, to a commitment to justice and respect for every person’s right to freedom, dignity and peace,” he wrote on September 26. “We too have a duty to commit ourselves to peace, first by preserving our hearts from all feelings of hatred, and instead cherishing the desire for good for everyone.”

He added:

Yet, we also need to pray, to bring our pain and our desire for peace to God. We need to convert, to do penance, and to implore forgiveness ... May each of us, with the Rosary or in whatever form he or she sees fit, personally but better again in community, find a moment to pause and pray, and bring to the “merciful Father and God of all consolation” (2 Cor. 1:3), our desire for peace and reconciliation.

