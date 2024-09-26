Catholic World News

Late term abortions are not a myth, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist notes in op-ed

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following comments made by Vice President Kamala Harris minimizing the reality of late-term abortions, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist has written an op-ed, “Late-term abortions are not a myth. They’re happening.”

“We’ve heard little to nothing about the nine states and the District of Columbia that allow abortion no matter what the age of the fetus,” writes Kathleen Parker. She adds:

The least doctors can do is to ensure that their patients are fully informed. Yet, when some states have wanted to require that abortion-seeking women be shown images of their fetuses in utero, the pro-choice brigade has fought back hard.



Most doctors wouldn’t remove a gall bladder with as little information as many abortion providers are willing to offer their clients. Are they afraid a woman might change her mind based on a better understanding of what is about to be done?

