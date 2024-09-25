Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan raps Harris for skipping Al Smith dinner

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has expressed disappointed at the news that Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend the Al Smith dinner.

“We were looking forward to giving the vice president an enthusiastic welcome,” the cardinal said. He went on to chide the Democratic presidential candidate for declining the invitation, saying:

We’re not used to this. We don’t know how to handle it. This hasn’t happened in 40 years, since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states.

