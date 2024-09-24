Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith urges new Sri Lankan leader to fight poverty

September 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcom Ranjith of Colombo visited Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on September 23, and encouraged the country’s newly inaugurated leader to make the needs of the poor a top priority.

The cardinal told reporters that President Dissanayake had promised a serious investigation into the Easter Sunday terror bombings that killed 269 people in 2019. Cardinal Ranjith has persistently criticized the government’s failure to investigate the bombings thoroughly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!