Vatican launches Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the founding of the Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health, coordinated by Patron of the World’s Children Hospital, a US nonprofit led by Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio, an investment firm CEO.

Vatican News reported that the Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health has two objectives: “to create a global network for children—a genuine humanitarian community coordinated by the Organizing Committee for the World Children’s Day,” and “to establish a dedicated network for providing medical care to children worldwide and supporting healthcare workers in the field.”

Over the next three years, the Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health aims to provide medical care to one million children.

