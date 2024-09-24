Catholic World News

Papal reflections for International Day of Peace

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Peace is built not with weapons, but through patient listening, dialogue and cooperation,” Pope Francis tweeted on September 21, the International Day of Peace. “These are the only means worthy of the human person to resolve our conflicts.”

He then tweeted, “Heads of State will either work for peace or they will not, and they will be judged by history. Our task is to spread love and vanquish hatred with our daily actions. This is what we can do to change the world. #Peace”

