Chinese prelate cautions against sects

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Francis Xavier Jin Yangke of Ningbo was warned against the rising influence of sects in China, in a pastoral letter released earlier this month.

The bishop asks pastors to make their people aware of the dangers posed by aggressive sects. “Catholics must stay away from sects and their teachings, categorically refusing to attend their meetings,” he writes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

