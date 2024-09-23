Catholic World News

Pope notes potential benefits, dangers of AI

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis warned against “the manipulative applications of Artificial Intelligence for shaping public opinion,” in a September 23 address to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Pope Francis did not speak to the Pontifical Academy, having cancelled his audiences for the day because of illness. But the Vatican released his prepared text, saying that it should be “considered as delivered.”

In that text the Pope welcomed the Academy’s choice to focus its plenary meeting on a discussion of artificial intelligence, saying that along with its dangers the field also offers potential benefits, “for instance by advancing innovations in the fields of medicine and health care, as well as by helping to protect the natural environment and enabling the sustainable use of resources in the light of climate change.”

