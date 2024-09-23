Catholic World News

Details announced for young adult jubilee celebration

September 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published details of the Jubilee Celebration of Young People, which will take place in Rome from July 28 to August 3, as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

Young adults (ages 18-35) from around the world are invited to Rome for the weeklong celebration, which culminates with a Mass at which Pope Francis is scheduled to preside.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!