Pope encourages students to take part in synodal journey, seek renewal in jubilee year

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the International Movement of Catholic Students on September 20 and encouraged them to “take an active part in the entire Church’s synodal journey of ‘walking together,’ listening, participating and engaging in open and discerning dialogue, so as to be attentive to the quiet voice of the Holy Spirit.”

“I also encourage you to welcome the forthcoming celebration of the Holy Year 2025 as a privileged opportunity for personal renewal and spiritual enrichment in union with the entire Church,” the Pope continued. “The eloquent symbol of the Holy Door through which the faithful pass here in Rome reminds us that we are all pilgrims on a journey, called together to deeper union with the Lord Jesus and openness to the power of his grace to transform our lives and the world in which we live.”

