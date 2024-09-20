Catholic World News

Texas bishop urges faithful not to support rebellious Carmelite community

September 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fort Worth diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has denounced the “scandalous” public stand of a community of Carmelite nuns, and urged Catholics not to associate with the rebellious community.

The refusal of the Carmelites in Arlington, Texas, to accept a Vatican-appointed superior is “scandalous and permeated with the odor of schism,” the bishop said. He cautioned the faithful that worshipping with the nuns, or providing them with financial support, “will associate you with the scandalous disobedience and disunity of the members of the Arlington Carmel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!