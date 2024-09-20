Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch decried Israeli exploding-pager tactic

September 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Beshara Rai has condemned the use of exploding pagers to kill Hezbollah terrorists, calling their use an act of “Israeli aggression” in Lebanon, saying that the explosive devices were used to “kill indiscriminately.”

The Lebanese prelate said that the surprise explosions killed or injured “almost three thousand Lebanese citizens.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!