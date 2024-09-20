Catholic World News

Papal message stresses importance of reparation to assist Mafia victims

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to participants in a conference, organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, on the social use of assets confiscated from the Mafia.

“Organized crime, in its brutality, works against the common good; it attacks millions of men and women who have the right to live their own life and raise their own children with dignity and free from hunger and the fear of violence, oppression or injustice; it inveighs against socially marginalized groups who are particularly vulnerable to the activities of organized crime,” the Pope wrote in his September 19 message.

He continued, “It is neither possible nor tolerable to forget these victims, because only by thinking of them can one comprehend the damage caused by organized crime, and only by understanding such damage can one discern how to assist, protect and repair, essential aspects to resolve conflicts and to pacify.”

The Pope called on conference participants to “focus your discussions during these days on the urgency of recovery [for] the good of all people, men and women, the good of each person, where everyone counts and no one is rejected, where the common project, in the service of human dignity, exceeds the individual sum of each one.”

