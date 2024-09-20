Catholic World News

Pope encourages Picpus Fathers, Salvatorian Sisters to prayer, service to needy, evangelization

September 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general chapters of two religious institutes on September 19.

“As disciples, you are called to listen to the voice of Jesus, to contemplate more deeply and to be capable of living and proclaiming the love of God incarnate in Him, particularly through service to those most in need, and through Eucharistic and reparatory prayer,” the Pope said to members of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (Picpus Fathers), founded in 1800 by the Servant of God Pierre Coudrin.

“It is precisely there, in the Upper Room, that I invite you to pause at length in prayer, especially in these days of the Chapter,” the Pope, referring to the Last Supper, told members of the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorian Sisters), founded by Blessed Francis Mary of the Cross Jordan and Blessed Maria Therese von Wüllenweber in 1888. “Indeed, there the flame of the Spirit is fed, and from there one sets out again to set the whole world ablaze with his love, serving the needy and restoring hope to the disheartened.”

The Pope also encouraged the Salvatorian Sisters to remember that the Blessed Virgin Mary, “lodestar of the mission,” “speaks little, listens a lot and cherishes in her heart ... They are valid attitudes for us too ... She always indicates Jesus. We must learn this: to show Jesus to others, because for everyone, today and always, our hope is in the Lord, it is in Him.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!