Pope encourages move to align calendars for Easter

September 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 19 with a group devoted to setting a common date for the celebration of Easter by all Christians, giving their efforts his full endorsement.

“Easter belongs to Christ,” the Pope told the members of the Pasqua 2025 Together Initiative, adding that Christian communities should not cling to their own preferred liturgical calendars.

Most Eastern churches use the Julian calendar in calculating the date of Easter, while the Roman Church makes use of the Gregorian calendar. The two calendars happen to coincide for Easter in 2025.

The Pasqua Together 2025 Initiative has set a goal of reaching a common date for Easter by the year 2025, when Christians will celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea.

