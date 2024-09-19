Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Pass along treasure of Poland’s faith, tradition to the young

September 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged Polish pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pass along the treasures of their nation’s culture to the young.

The Pope said:

I cordially greet the Poles. During my apostolic journey in Asia and Oceania, I was able to experience that the true wealth of every nation is its children.



You too, taking care of your children, transmit to them the treasure of faith, knowledge, and the tradition of your homeland. Do this in the family, parish and school environment.



May St. Stanislaus Kostka, whose feast you celebrate today, support you in this important task. I bless you from the bottom of my heart.

The Pontiff made his remarks at the conclusion of his September 18 general audience. The Vatican omitted these comments from its official English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

