USCCB pro-life chairman calls for ‘revival of prayer and action,’ vote for candidates who defend human life, dignity

September 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his statement for Respect Life Month, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities called for a “revival of prayer and action” as the election approaches.

“Fifty years of virtually unlimited abortion has tragically created a national mindset where many Americans have become comfortable with some amount of abortion,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia. “We see many politicians celebrating the destruction of preborn children, and protecting access to abortion, even up until the moment of birth.”

“Few leaders are standing up to limit the harm of chemical abortion (abortion pills) to mothers and children, which is now the most common form of abortion,” he continued. “And heading into the November elections, as many as ten states face gravely evil ballot initiatives that would enshrine abortion in their state constitutions.”

Bishop Burbidge invited the faithful to pray each day A Prayer for Life to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

“We must renew our commitment to work for the legal protection of every human life, from conception to natural death, and to vote for candidates who will defend the life and dignity of the human person,” he added. He also called for “policies that assist women and their children in need, while also continuing to help mothers in our own communities,” as well as extending compassion to “all who are suffering from participation in abortion, through the Church’s abortion healing ministries.”

