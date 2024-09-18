Catholic World News

Harris-Walz campaign rallies Catholic supporters

September 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholics for Harris-Walz

CWN Editor's Note: The Harris-Walz campaign has scheduled an online “national organizing call” on September 18 to rally support from Catholic voters.

Supporters of the Democratic presidential ticket are invited to join in “an opportunity to hear directly from the campaign about our vision, next steps, and how you can get involved and take part in this historic moment.”

A similar event organized by “Catholics for Harris-Walz” had been scheduled in August 15, but was cancelled just hours before the event was due to take place.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!