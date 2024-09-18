Catholic World News

New bishops take Vatican orientation courses

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is running formation courses for newly appointed bishops this week, with 267 new bishops taking part.

The Dicastery for Bishops and the Dicastery for Evangelization are administering joint sessions at the Pontifical Urbaniana University, with presentations by leaders of several different offices of the Roman Curia.

