Cardinal Parolin asks Russian official about prisoner exchanges with Ukraine

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, held a video conference on September 18 with Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian human-rights commissioner.

The Vatican reported that the conversation centered on “the noted the Cardinal “emphasized the need to safeguard fundamental human rights as outlined in International Conventions within the context of the current conflict.” Specifically, Cardinal Parolin spoke about providing aid to Ukrainian soldiers who are being held as prisoners of war, and the possibility of an exchange of prisoners.”

